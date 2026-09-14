How to get Al Qadsiah vs Al-Wasl tickets: AFC Champions League Elite prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Al Qadsiah host Al Wasl at Prince Saud bin Jalawi Stadium in Khobar as part of Matchday 1 of the AFC Champions League Elite 2026/27, with both sides opening their continental campaigns against each other.

Al Qadsiah arrive on the back of a remarkable rise, having secured their AFC Champions League Elite qualification after an impressive run in the Saudi Pro League. Al Wasl, meanwhile, represent the UAE as one of the country's most successful clubs, adding a strong Gulf rivalry element to this opening fixture.

GOAL has everything you need to know about securing your seat for this AFC Champions League Elite opener, including where to buy and how much tickets cost.

When is Al Qadsiah vs Al-Wasl AFC Champions League Elite kick-off?

Official broadcast information for Al Qadsiah vs Al-Wasl in the AFC Champions League Elite is not currently available. Check back closer to kick-off for confirmed TV channel and live stream details.

AFC Champions League Elite - Game Week 1 14 Sept 2026 - 14:15

Where to buy Al Qadsiah vs Al Wasl tickets?

Tickets for Al Qadsiah vs Al Wasl are sold officially through Webook.com, the Saudi Pro League's official ticketing partner, where fans can select seating directly for the fixture at Prince Saud bin Jalawi Stadium.

If listings on the official site are sold out, GrintaHub is your way to go. The platform lets fans browse available seating categories for the match and secure a ticket even once official allocation has been exhausted.

How much are Al Qadsiah vs Al Wasl tickets?

Tickets on Webook.com, the official platform, typically start from as little as SAR 10, with a portion of seats capped at SAR 30 or less, though pricing for high-profile continental fixtures can run higher than a standard domestic league match.

On the secondary market, GrintaHub tickets are available for fans looking for a broader range of seating options once official listings become limited, with pricing dependent on category and demand.

Al Qadsiah vs Al-Wasl AFC Champions League Elite: Everything you need to know

Al Qadsiah vs Al-Wasl Form

Al Qadsiah have won four and drawn one of their last five matches across all competitions, with no defeats in that run. Their most recent result was a 3-3 draw with Al-Ettifaq in the Saudi Pro League, while their previous outing ended in a 3-2 win over Al Ahli. They also recorded victories over Al Diriyah, Al-Faisaly, and Neom SC, scoring 14 goals and conceding seven across those five games.

Al-Wasl have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five Arabian Gulf League matches. Their most recent fixture ended in a 2-2 draw with Al-Ain, while they beat Khorfakkan 5-2 in their previous outing. They also defeated Kalba FC 3-0 and United FC 5-1 during this stretch, though they fell 1-0 to Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC. Al-Wasl scored 15 goals and conceded six across those five matches.

Al Qadsiah vs Al-Wasl: Recent Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is currently available for Al Qadsiah and Al-Wasl. This page will be updated with historical record details as information becomes available.



