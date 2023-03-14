Al-Nassr vs Abha: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo's team

Where to watch the King's Cup of Champions game between Al-Nassr and Abha

Cristiano Ronaldo will be in action as Al-Nassr are set to take on Abha at King Saud University Stadium in a King Cup of Champions fixture on Tuesday.

The Portugal forward was furious after his side went down to Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League, and was seen kicking a water bottle amid Lionel Messi taunts. They beat Al-Adalah 2-0 in the Round of 16 to seal a quarter-final berth and will hope to return to winning ways on Tuesday evening.

Meanwhile, Abha, got the better of Al-Taawoun in the previous round to progress in the cup competition. However, they are going through a rough patch of form as they last won a match over a month ago against Al Khaleej in the domestic league. Since then they have lost four and drawn one.

GOAL brings you everything you need to know about where to watch the game on TV and stream live online.

Al-Nassr vs Abha date & kick-off time

Game: Al-Nassr vs Abha Date: March 14, 2023 Kick-off time: 2:30 pm GMT / 10:30 am ET / 8:00 pm IST Venue: King Saud University Stadium

Where to watch Al-Nassr vs Abha on TV & live stream online

The game will not be broadcasted in the United States and United Kingdom.

Fans in India can watch the game on Sony Ten 2 and stream it live on Sony Liv.

International viewers can stream Al-Nassr's King's of Cup Champions games live online with a subscription to Shahid. Highlights of the game will be available on Al-Nassr's official YouTube channel and their social media pages on Twitter and Facebook.

Country TV channel Live stream US N/A Shahid UK N/A Shahid India Sony Ten 2 SD/HD Sony Liv, Shahid

Al-Nassr squad & team news

Position Players Goalkeepers Bukhari, Al-Owairedhi, Abdullah, Al-Aqidi, Rossi Defenders S. Al-Ghannam, Al-Fatil, Al-Amri, Boushal, Konan, Al Mansour, Gonzalez, Qasheesh, Al-Faraj, Haqawi, Al-Oujami, Madu Midfielders Al-Sulaiheem, Martinez, K. Al-Ghannam, Al-Najei, L. Gustavo, Al-Hassan, Yahya, Ghareeb, Al-Alawi, Masharipov, Talisca, Al-Khaibari Forwards Ronaldo, Maran, Al-Nemer

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to start for Al-Nassr and will hope to find the net to help his team progress to the semi-finals.

Goalkeeper David Ospina will continue to remain out of action with an elbow injury.

Al-Nassr possible lineup: Al-Aqidi; Gonzalez, Al-Amri, Al-Oujami; Al-Ghannam, Gustavo, Al-Khaibari, Konan; Talisca, Ronaldo, Martinez

Abha squad & team news

Position Players Goalkeepers Epassy, Jawhar, Al-Shammari, Al-Mazidi Defenders Attouchi, Natiq, Al-Zoari, Al-Hbeab, Al-Kunaydiri, Amro, Al-Hamsl, Ashoor. Midfielders Matic, Muharraq, Saddiki, Al-Omran, Al-Sudani, Al-Barakah, Al-Zahrani, Al-Shahrani, Al-Haribi, Al-Salouli, Habkor, Bguir, Al-Sadi. Forwards Asiri, Al-Qead, Al-Amri, Meziani, Al-Jumaiya, Miquissone, Caicedo, Adam, Al-Ruwaili.

Abha has no fresh injury concerns ahead of their crucial fixture against Ronaldo's Al-Nassr. However, Al Amri must be careful to not pick up a booking as he will miss the Saudi Pro League game against the same opponents if he does so.

Abha possible XI: Epassy; al-Jumayah, Attouchi, Al-Zori, Al Kunaydiri; Al Sudani, Saddiki; Al-Sadi, Bguir, Al Amri; Caicedo.