Al-Nassr prepare €13m-per-year offer for MLS-linked Busquets after sealing Ronaldo transfer as Barcelona star nears end of contract

WHAT'S HAPPENING? After luring Ronaldo to Saudi Arabia in a deal worth a reported $75m-per-year, Al-Nassr have switched their focus to bringing in the Spanish midfielder, according to ESPN. MLS side Inter Miami have reportedly been in talks with Busquets over the past few months but there is no agreement in place, despite the 34-year-old admitting he would like to play in the United States. Al-Nassr are ready to swoop in, and will table a €13m-per-year package for Busquets to sign him as a free agent this summer.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Busquets reportedly considered leaving Barcelona this month but was convinced by Xavi to stay on for the final six months of his contract. In fact, the Catalan club might even offer him a new deal as their current financial conditions prevent them from signing a replacement. "He has a contract until June and will stay until the end of that and then we will see," Xavi told reporters earlier this month. "[It will then depend] how he ends the season, but I think it's more of a personal decision for him, based on his feelings and how he feels on the pitch. For me, he is still important. We will try to convince him [to stay] if things go well, but it will depend on his personal decision."

AND WHAT'S MORE: Al-Nassr have been linked with some of the biggest names in football following the arrival of Ronaldo, including Paris Saint-Germain defender Sergio Ramos, Real Madrid's Eden Hazard, Borussia Dortmund forward Marco Reus and Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante.

WHAT NEXT FOR BUSQUETS? After impressing against Atletico Madrid in La Liga, the midfielder will now look ahead to Barcelona's Supercopa de Espana semi-final against Real Betis on Thursday.