How to get Al Nassr FC vs Al Kholood tickets: King Cup prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

The King’s Cup action intensifies as Riyadh giants Al Nassr host Al Kholood in an exciting Round of 16 clash at Al-Awwal Park. The Kingdom’s prestigious domestic knockout competition guarantees high-stakes drama as both sides battle for a place in the quarter-finals.

GOAL has all of the essential ticketing details and guides you on how to secure tickets right now.

When is Al Nassr FC vs Al Kholood King Cup kick-off?

Official broadcast information for this King Cup fixture is not currently available. Check back closer to kick-off for confirmed TV channel and live stream details.

King Cup - 1/8 1 Dec 2026 - 12:00

Where to buy Al Nassr vs Al Kholood tickets?

Official tickets for King’s Cup matches involving Al Nassr are distributed primarily through official Saudi sports ticketing platforms like Webook and the club box office channels. Supporters should check these platforms first during the official pre-sale and general sale phases to secure standard direct admission at face value.

GrintaHub is your way to go if the listings on the official site are sold out. Finding the cheapest ticket through secondary platforms offers fans an accessible and convenient route to ensure they do not miss out once official allocations sell out.

How much are Al Nassr vs Al Kholood tickets?

Ticket prices at the official ticket provider start at around 30 SAR to 40 SAR for general admission seating in the standard stands, providing an affordable way to watch knockout cup football live.

On the secondary market like GrintaHub, ticket prices start at approximately 75 SAR, giving supporters an alternative route to grab the cheapest ticket available if official allocations are exhausted.

Al Nassr FC vs Al Kholood King Cup: Everything you need to know

Al Nassr FC vs Al Kholood Form

Al Nassr come into this fixture having won all five of their last five matches across the Saudi Pro League and AFC Champions League Elite. Their most recent result was a 6-2 win over Pakhtakor Tashkent, and before that they beat Al Kholood 5-3 in the league. Across the five-match run they have scored 18 goals and conceded eight, with victories also recorded against Al-Faisaly, Neom SC, and Neftchi Fargona.

Al Kholood have lost all five of their last five matches without registering a single win. Their most recent defeat was a 3-0 loss to Al-Ettifaq, and they were beaten 5-3 by Al Nassr in the league before that. The side has conceded 13 goals and scored just five across those five fixtures, with defeats also suffered against Al-Faisaly, Al Qadsiah, and Al Riyadh.

Al Nassr FC vs Al Kholood: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The two clubs met most recently on October 29, 2026, in the Saudi Pro League, with Al Nassr winning 5-3 at Al-Awwal Park. Across the last five meetings between the sides, Al Nassr have won four and drawn one, scoring 13 goals and conceding six in total. The only match Al Nassr did not win ended 3-3 at Al Kholood's ground in October 2024.