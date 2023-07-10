WATCH: New surroundings! Al-Ittihad boss Nuno Espirito Santo greets new signings N'Golo Kante, Karim Benzema and Jota in Saudi Arabia

Al-Ittihad coach Nuno Espirito Santo got to greet new players Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante and Jota to the club on Monday.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Saudi Pro League champions started their preseason preparations this week as they prepare to defend their crown. Benzema, Kante and Jota arrived alongside their team-mates and the Portuguese coach gave each a warm embrace in a video that was shared on social media.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Benzema and Kante were signed by the Saudi giants in free transfers from Real Madrid and Chelsea respectively, while Jota joined from Celtic in a deal worth £25 million ($32m).

WHAT NEXT FOR AL-ITTIHAD? The Jeddah side will compete in the Arab Club Champions Cup later this month, starting with a game against ES Tunis on July 27. The Saudi Pro League will kick off on August 11.