How to buy Al-Hilal 2025/26 tickets: Saudi Pro League prices, upcoming fixtures & more

The Saudi Pro League has significantly grown in prominence in recent seasons, with a whole host of the world’s biggest footballing names now based in the Middle East. Four of the current league’s clubs hail from the Saudi Arabian capital, Riyadh.

One of those four is Al-Hilal, and they are the most honoured club in Saudi soccer, having topped the country’s league on 21 occasions since 1962.

Let GOAL give you all the ticket information you need about purchasing Al-Hilal match tickets, including how you can buy them and how much they will cost.

Upcoming Al-Hilal fixtures

Date Game (Local Time) Competition Tickets Sat Nov 22 Al-Hilal vs Al Fateh (8:30pm) Saudi Pro League Tickets Tue Nov 25 Al-Hilal vs Al-Shorta (9:15pm) AFC Champions League Tickets Sat Nov 29 Al-Hilal vs Al Fateh (5:40pm) Kings Cup Tickets Fri Dec 19 Al-Taawoun vs Al-Hilal (8:30pm) Saudi Pro League Tickets Mon Dec 22 Sharjah vs Al-Hilal (8pm) AFC Champions League Tickets Fri Dec 26 Al-Hilal vs Al-Khaleej (8:30pm) Saudi Pro League Tickets Wed Dec 31 Al Kholood vs Al-Hilal (8:30pm) Saudi Pro League Tickets

How to buy Al-Hilal 2025/26 tickets

To purchase Al-Hilal match tickets, the most reliable method is to go to the official league (SPL) site, where you can navigate to the ‘Fixture/Tickets' section under the ‘Matches’ tab. You can also source tickets through the Kingdom Arena site.

Saudi Pro League matchweeks are usually staged over three days, with most running from Thursday to Saturday to coincide with the Saudi weekend (Friday and Saturday), and tickets are usually released a couple of weeks before each match.

For popular matches, such as the Capital Derby (Al-Hilal vs Al-Nassr) it’s advisable to purchase tickets as soon as they are released to avoid missing out on the seats you want.

You don't require a club membership to buy single-game tickets, but Al-Hilal do offer eight different Membership packages, ranging from Basic (SAR115) to Platinum (SAR1150000), with each package up the scale offering different perks. All include priority ticket purchasing as a benefit.

While the official league or stadium portals are the safest way for supporters to purchase Al-Hilal tickets, those looking to attend a match may wish to consider secondary sites such as StubHub for tickets from SAR49.

How much are Al-Hilal 2025/26 tickets?

Al-Hilal ticket prices vary depending on the match, seating category, and demand.

Premium seating options, such as VIP boxes and executive suites, command higher prices, while general admission tickets offer more affordable options. Prices typically range from SAR50 to SAR1500 or more for high-profile matches.

Keep tabs on the league's official site or the Kingdom Arena site for additional ticket information, including availability and prices.

Tickets on secondary sites such as StubHub are currently available from SAR49.

What to expect from Al-Hilal 2025/26?

Al-Hilal were founded in 1957 and are one of only three teams to have participated in every season of the Saudi Pro League, since it first launched in 1976. Not only have they dominated domestically, but they are also the most decorated club in Asia, having won 70 trophies in total down the years.

In more recent times, Al-Hilal famously claimed the 2023/24 Saudi Pro League crown without losing a single game. Serbian hitman, Aleksandar Mitrovic, played the starring role during that campaign, bagging 40 goals in 43 appearances. Though the Riyadh side had to settle for the runners-up spot last season, they remain in search of silverware on all fronts this time. Fancy going to one of Al-Hilal’s upcoming fixtures at the Kingdom Arena? You could secure your seats today.

Mitrovic may have departed for the Qatar Stars League, but Al-Hilal remain active in the transfer market and they continue to lure top-class players to join their ranks. As well as improving their chances of further trophy success, the acquisition of international football stars also increases the club’s global reach. Headline big-money signings in the past couple of seasons include Darwin Nunez (from Liverpool), Theo Hernandez (from AC Milan), Joao Cancelo (from Manchester City) and Marcos Leonardo (from Benfica).

History of the Kingdom Arena

Al-Hilal have been playing their home games at Kingdom Arena since February 2024, which can house up to 30,000 spectators when configured in its football set-up and is one of Riyadh's largest and most modern stadiums. Construction of Kingdom Arena, which is located in the area known as Boulevard City, in the north-west region of Riyadh, began in mid-2023. It was intended to be an entertainment focal point, hosting events associated with the winter Riyadh Season, where the world’s best athletes and artists would meet, converge and perform.

In September 2023, the Kingdom Holding Company (KHC) made a major investment in the venue and an agreement was made that Al-Hilal would begin playing their regular home games there. As part of the agreement, KHC also received the naming rights to the stadium. With its retractable roof and a four-sided video screen suspended over the centre spot, Kingdom Arena offers a state-of-the-art experience for spectators.

The city of Riyadh is situated at the centre of the Arabian Peninsula. With a population of over 7 million people, it is a bustling metropolis that offers a wide range of attractions and activities for visitors to enjoy. Whether you’re travelling to the area for a standout event, like an Al-Hilal match, or just taking a trip with your family or a loved one, Riyadh has it all.