Al-Ahly’s magic sparks anger in Damac’s manager… What happened?

Brazilian Fabio Carille, the manager of Damac, expressed his deep frustration following the shock 3-0 defeat to Al-Ahli on Saturday evening in Matchday 27 of the Roshen Professional League, insisting that Al-Ahli’s two goals in the opening six minutes resulted from mistakes his team should have been practising to avoid.

The “Southern Knights” remain on 22 points in 15th place in the Roshen League table, whilst Al-Ahli have reached 65 points and are currently in second place.

Carille noted in his press conference remarks that his team conceded two goals in just two minutes, which he described as shocking against a big side like Al-Ahli, and which affected the course of the match from the outset.

Carille added that the goals conceded by the team were exactly the kind of mistakes they had focused on during pre-match training, highlighting the need to reassess defensive tactics and review both individual and collective performances ahead of upcoming matches.

The coach concluded by emphasising that the team still has seven crucial league matches ahead of them, noting that he will strive to achieve the best possible results in every fixture, whilst stressing the importance of focus and hard work to correct mistakes and regain balance before the end of the season.