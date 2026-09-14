How to get Al Ahli vs Pakhtakor Tashkent tickets: AFC Champions League Elite prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Al Ahli host Pakhtakor at Al-Inma Stadium in Jeddah as part of Matchday 1 of the AFC Champions League Elite 2026/27, with the two-time defending champions opening their title defence at home.

Al Ahli enter the competition aiming to become the first club to win the AFC Champions League Elite three times in a row, having retained the title in 2026. Pakhtakor arrive in the competition after beating Al Hussein to seal their qualification, representing Uzbekistan alongside fellow qualifiers Neftchi in this season's expanded 32-team format.

GOAL has everything you need to know about securing your seat for this AFC Champions League Elite opener, including where to buy and how much tickets cost.

When is Al Ahli vs Pakhtakor Tashkent AFC Champions League Elite kick-off?

Official broadcast information for Al Ahli vs Pakhtakor Tashkent is not currently available. Check back closer to kick-off for confirmed TV channel and live stream details.

AFC Champions League Elite - Game Week 1 14 Sept 2026 - 14:15

Where to buy Al Ahli vs Pakhtakor tickets?

Tickets for Al Ahli vs Pakhtakor are sold officially through Webook.com, the Saudi Pro League's official ticketing partner, where fans can select seating directly for the fixture at Al-Inma Stadium.

If listings on the official site are sold out, GrintaHub is your way to go. The platform lets fans browse available seating categories for the match and secure a ticket even once official allocation has been exhausted.

How much are Al Ahli vs Pakhtakor tickets?

Tickets on Webook.com, the official platform, typically start from as little as SAR 10, with a portion of seats capped at SAR 30 or less, though prices for a high-profile continental opener involving the defending champions can run considerably higher than a standard domestic fixture.

On the secondary market, GrintaHub tickets are available for fans looking for a broader range of seating options once official listings become limited, with pricing dependent on category and demand.

Al Ahli vs Pakhtakor Tashkent AFC Champions League Elite: Everything you need to know

Al Ahli vs Pakhtakor Tashkent Form

Al Ahli have won two and lost three of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 3-1 win over Al Hazem in the Saudi Pro League, following a 3-2 defeat to Al Qadsiah. Earlier in the run, they posted a commanding 5-0 victory over Al Riyadh, though losses to Al Hilal and Al Kholood showed defensive frailty. Across those five matches, Al Ahli scored 14 goals and conceded 10.

Pakhtakor Tashkent have won four and drawn one of their last five Uzbek League matches. Their most recent outing was a 3-1 away win over AGMK, and they also beat Andijon 3-0. Their only dropped points came in a 1-1 draw with Dinamo Samarkand. Pakhtakor scored eight goals and conceded two across that five-match run, with two clean sheets in the process.

Al Ahli vs Pakhtakor Tashkent: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in the AFC Champions League Elite on May 20, 2019, when Al Ahli won 2-1 at home. The only other recorded encounter saw Pakhtakor win 1-0 on home soil in March 2019. Across both meetings, each side has claimed one victory.



