Man City defender Manuel Akanji expects Erling Haaland to smash Premier League goalscoring records this season.

Duo played together at Dortmund

Defender backs Haaland to hit half century

But says he know how top stop striker

WHAT HAPPENED? The Man City defender thinks Haaland can smash the Premier League goal scoring record and hit a half century of goals this season if he avoids injury. Mohamed Salah currently holds the record for most goals in a 38-game Premier Leauge campaign after netting 32 times in the 2017-18 campaign.

WHAT THEY SAID: “If he stays healthy then I think there is nothing that can stop him [scoring 50 goals], yeah," he told The Sun. Akanji also added that he knows how to stop the striker but is not willing to reveal his secrets. "I try to stop him in training and I know how I do it - but I hope other defenders can't do it and he keeps scoring," he told talkSPORT. "So I'm not going to give them any help. We need a finisher and it really helps the team a lot."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Haaland has proved almost unstoppable in the Premier League since his £51 million ($63m) move from Borussia Dortmund. The 22-year-old has netted 14 times in just eight games for Pep Guardiola's side and has scored three hat-tricks already. Bournemouth are the only team Haaland has faced and failed to score against in the Premier League so far in 2022-23.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

DID YOU KNOW? Haaland has scored 28 goals in 22 appearances in the Champions League.

WHAT NEXT FOR HAALAND? The Norwegian will be aiming to continue his prolific form on Saturday against Southampton in the Premier League.