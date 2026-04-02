Ajax will be without Youri Regeer; Takehiro Tomiyasu and two others are doubtful

Youri Regeer will have to sit out this weekend’s clash between Ajax and his former club FC Twente. That’s according to manager Óscar García in a clear injury update.

On Saturday evening, Ajax will host the Tukkers at the Johan Cruijff ArenA. Regeer, who already missed De Klassieker, will not be there yet.

Three players are doubtful for the home match against Twente. The participation of Takehiro Tomiyasu, Kian Fitz-Jim and Davy Klaassen remains uncertain for the time being.

Ko Itakura may be returning to Ajax. “I think he is closer to a return than the other three,” said García on Thursday.

Itakura played his last match for Ajax on 24 January. The Amsterdam side won 2-0 against FC Volendam that day.

According to García, Klaassen is struggling with a knee injury. Tomiyasu and Fitz-Jim did not come through the match against Feyenoord fully fit.

This was particularly disappointing for Tomiyasu. As a result, the Japanese winter signing missed an important international break with his home country.