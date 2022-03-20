Ajax left-back Tagliafico: Barcelona transfer will be easier in the summer

Ajax left-back Nicolas Tagliafico has expressed his belief that it will be easier for him to seal a transfer to Barcelona in the summer, having missed out on a January move to Camp Nou.

GOAL reported in the winter transfer window that Barca had targeted Tagliafico to provide extra competition at left-back for Jordi Alba.

A final deal never came to fruition, but the Argentine has now confirmed the club's interest while predicting that an agreement could still be reached later this year.

What's been said?

"There was an interest, the clubs spoke, but they did not agree... It was something complicated for the club at that moment, but I think surely now in June it will be easier," Tagliafico has told TNT Sports.

The 29-year-old remains focused on his duties at Ajax for the time being, as he added: "I have a contract here until mid-2023, I have a year and a little more left.

"I didn't get excited [about Barca's interest], but I expressed what I felt, you don't have to keep it to yourself.

"But hey, the moment's gone by and now we have to think about what we're experiencing [this season]."

How has Tagliafico performed for Ajax in 2021-22?

Tagliafico has fallen down the squad pecking order at Ajax amid the ongoing speculation surrounding his future.

Article continues below

The defender was previously a mainstay in Erik ten Hag's starting XI, but has only appeared in 22 games across all competitions for the club this season, including just 14 outings in the Eredivisie.

Tagliafico has still been able to contribute two goals and three assists to Ajax's cause, though, and is on course to add a third Eredivisie title to his collection as they sit two points clear of PSV with eight games remaining.

Further reading