Ajax CEO Van der Sar responds to latest rumours linking him with Man Utd return

Edwin van der Sar addressed the rumours linking him with a return to Manchester United and suggested he still has unfinished business as Ajax CEO.

Van der Sar responds to Man Utd link

Played at Man Utd for six years

Serving Ajax as CEO since 2016

WHAT HAPPENED? The legendary Dutch goalkeeper has been at Ajax working as their CEO since 2016. During his tenure, the club has won three Eredivisie titles and two KNVB Cups thus far. They also reached the Champions League semi-finals in the 2018-19 season. Van der Sar has been linked recently with a return to Manchester United and has now addressed the speculation directly.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It’s never been that close," he told The Times. "I have a good relationship with the board and I had a fantastic six years in Manchester, but I’m not finished here yet."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Manchester United reportedly made contact with Van der Sar with an offer to join them as the club's sporting director in a move which would also see him reunited with former Ajax manager Erik ten Hag. As a player, he spent six seasons at the club from 2005 to 2011, winning four Premier League titles and the European Cup.

WHAT NEXT FOR AJAX? Ajax will be next seen in action in the Champions League against Liverpool on October 26.