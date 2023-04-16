The England international continues to disappoint for the Red Devils - is it time they considered selling him?

Manchester United earned a crucial 2-0 victory at Nottingham Forest to move back up to third in the Premier League table on Sunday, but Jadon Sancho's contribution on the left wing was minimal.

The 23-year-old has failed to live up to his £73 million price tag since joining United from Borussia Dortmund in 2021, and produced another underwhelming display at the City Ground.

Sancho looks a far cry from the player that lit up the Bundesliga at Dortmund and seems to be suffering from a crisis of confidence, but should United give up on the winger?

At the moment it is difficult to see him fulfilling his potential at Old Trafford, and the club might be wise to cash in before his stock drops too low.

