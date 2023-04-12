Agree or disagree: Man City winning the Champions League would DESTROY football

The Premier League champions are on course to finally conquer Europe - but how much damage would that do to the game?

Manchester City were scarily good in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie against Bayern Munich at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday night.

Goals from Rodri, Bernardo Silva and their talismanic No.9, Erling Haaland, sealed a comfortable 3-0 victory that puts them within touching distance of the last four, and they won't fear Real Madrid or Chelsea in the semi-finals either.

There is no doubt that City are the best team in Europe right now, but if they do indeed end up winning their first Champions League crown in June, it won't be good news for football as a whole.

Since the Abu Dhabi United Group's takeover, City have become the dominant force in English football, with Pep Guardiola solidifying their position during his six-year reign as manager.

They have also been charged by the Premier League for an alleged breach of over 100 financial rules between 2009 and 2018, with it suggested that they have benefitted from an unfair advantage during the most successful period in their history.

Does anyone in the sport really want City standing at the top of the continental game with that ongoing case hanging over them? And does their vast wealth make them impossible to stop?