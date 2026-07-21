Gianni Infantino, president of world football's governing body FIFA, sent a special message to the Argentina national team after their defeat in the World Cup final last Sunday.

The Tango dancers went down to a single unanswered goal from Ferran Torres in extra time, failing to defend the world title they won in Qatar back in 2022.

Violence flared throughout the final. Enzo Fernández saw red for a hard challenge on Pau Cubarsí, and Leandro Paredes went at several Spain players after the final whistle.

The controversy didn't end there. Argentina's players turned to their fans rather than watch Spain lift the trophy, and the snub sparked a fresh row.

Infantino looked past all of it, writing on his Instagram account: "What an exceptional tournament the Argentina national team delivered at the World Cup! An unforgettable comeback and a fighting spirit that inspired millions, and gave football fans around the world timeless moments that will not be erased from memory".

He concluded: "Returning to the World Cup final after lifting the title in the 2022 edition is the best proof of the excellence and the continuing high standards of Argentine football. Thank you for your contribution in making this tournament so special, and for competing with such great passion until the final moments".