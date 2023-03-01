Achraf Hakimi to remain available for selection for PSG despite sexual assault investigation

Paris Saint-Germain will continue to select defender Achraf Hakimi despite him being under investigation for an alleged sexual assault.

After it was revealed he is under police investigation over the weekend, Paris Saint-Germain will continue to call upon defender Achraf Hakimi for their upcoming fixtures.

It was revealed on Monday that Hakimi was being investigated by French prosecutors for sexual assault, with the alleged incident taking place at his home in Paris on Saturday, 25 February.

On Tuesday, Hakimi's lawyers released a statement denying any wrongdoing on behalf of the player, stating: "The accusations are false. He is calm and is at the disposal of justice."

ESPN are now reporting that the investigation will have no bearing on the Moroccan's availability for selection by PSG.

Hakimi will be eligible to face Nantes in Ligue 1 on Saturday, having missed the last two league games through a hamstring problem.

The Morocco international was in attendance for FIFA's The Best awards on Monday, where was named in the FIFPRO World XI.

After their Ligue 1 clash at home to Nantes, PSG travel to Bayern Munich next Wednesday in a crunch Champions League last-16 tie, where Christophe Galtier's side will aim to overturn a 1-0 deficit from the first leg.