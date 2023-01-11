AC Milan vs Torino: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream AC Milan against Torino in Coppa Italia on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

AC Milan and Torino will be looking for a Coppa Italia quarter-final spot when they meet at San Siro on Wednesday.

Milan were beaten by arch-rivals Inter in the semi-finals of the Coppa Italia last year, but will aim to go one better this time around, with the Rossoneri also eyeing a successful defence of the Scudetto despite being held to a 2-2 draw by Roma in Serie A on Sunday.

Torino have won the Coppa Italia five times in their history - as many as Milan - and will hope to end their three-decade-long trophy drought this season. They come into the clash on the back of a 1-1 league draw at Salernitana.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

AC Milan vs Torino date & kick-off time

Game: AC Milan vs Torino Date: January 11, 2023 Kick-off: 3pm ET, 8pm GMT, 1:30am IST (Jan 12) Venue: San Siro, Milan

How to watch AC Milan vs Torino on TV & live stream online

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

In the United States (U.S.), it is available to stream live on Paramount+.

In the UK, the clash between AC Milan and Torino can be watched live on Viaplay Sports 1.

There is no TV telecast or stream of the game in India.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. N/A Paramount+ UK Viaplay Sports 1 N/A India N/A N/A

AC Milan team news & squad

Milan coach Stefano Pioli may look to rotate his squad for the cup tie as Sergino Dest and Tommaso Pobega look to start again after the Roma draw. Junior Messias has also returned to full training and may take part in the game, with Divock Origi yet to recover.

The likes of Mike Maignan, Ante Rebic, Simon Kjaer, Rade Krunic, Alessandro Florenzi and Zlatan Ibrahimovic continue on the sidelines, while Malick Thiaw is out suspended.

AC Milan possible XI: Tatarusanu; Kalulu, Tomori, Gabbia, Dest; Vranckx, Bennacer; Saelemaekers, Pobega, Leao; De Ketelaere

Position Players Goalkeepers Mirante, Tatarusanu Defenders Ballo-Toure, Calabria, Dest, Gabbia, Hernandez, Kalulu, Tomori Midfielders Adli, Bakayoko, Bennacer, Diaz, Pobega, Saelemaekers, Tonali, Vranckx Forwards De Ketelaere, Giroud, Lazatic, Leao, Messias

Torino team news & squad

Torino are without Pietro Pellegri and Ola Aina, but Wilfried Singo is available to play from the first whistle. Yann Karamoh may be the one filling in for Pellegri.

Manager Ivan Juric will expect Croatia international Nikola Vlasic to continue with his fine form from the World Cup alongside Antonio Sanabria in the attack at San Siro.

Torino possible XI: Milinkovic-Savic; Djidji, Schuurs, Rodriguez; Singo, Ricci, Lukic, Vojvoda; Miranchuk, Vlasic; Sanabria