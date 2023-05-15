AC Milan get huge Rafael Leao injury boost ahead of Champions League semi-final second leg against Inter

- Leao back to fitness ahead of second leg
- Dzeko and Mkhitaryan goals have Inter in charge
- Leao missed first leg
WHAT HAPPENED? Milan boss Stefano Pioli has revealed that Leao – who missed last week's 2-0 defeat to Inter in the first leg at San Siro – should be back from a muscle injury for Tuesday's second leg. The Portuguese wide man has been a key figure for the Rossoneri this season, scoring 13 goals and laying on as many assists in all competitions.
WHAT THEY SAID: “He’s better,” said Piolo at a press conference on Monday on Leao. “[Rade] Krunic and [Junior] Messias are too. If everything goes as it should, they’ll be available for training later and for tomorrow.”
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Goals from Edin Dzeko and Henrikh Mkhitaryan have put Inter firmly in control of the tie going into the second leg, which is a technically an away game for Milan, despite the fact they share San Siro with their city rivals. But Leao could be key to overturning the deficit.
WHAT NEXT? The semi-final second leg kicks off on Tuesday night at 8pm BST, with Manchester City or Real Madrid awaiting in the Champions League final. Their semi-final is on Wednesday.