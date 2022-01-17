AC Milan furious as controversial whistle cancels late goal before Spezia score at other end

AC Milan are furious after they were denied a goal in stoppage time against Spezia on Monday that would have given them the lead, with their opponents then scoring moments later to seal a dramatic 2-1 result.

Ante Rebic was fouled just outside the box, and the ball rolled to Junior Messias who immediately curled a shot into the top corner for what initially appeared to be a go-ahead goal. However, the whistle had already blown and the finish was not allowed to stand.

Emmanuel Gyasi then struck at the other end in the sixth minute of stoppage time to give Spezia the victory.

What has been said?

“I tried to calm my players down, but I didn’t manage as Spezia’s goal proves,” AC MIlan boss Stefano Pioli told DAZN.

“We knew it was an injustice, we have ourselves to blame [for the loss] but we share responsibility with the referee. I am sorry to say that. He even apologised. It’s a shame."

Still, Pioli admitted that missed chances, including a penalty, put his team in a poor position in the defeat.

"We should have scored more goals in the first half, it’s a bad night and we must react now,” he said.

Blow to AC Milan's title chances

The Rossoneri entered play just two points behind leaders Inter with the chance to go top of the table with a home victory.

Instead, they remain two points behind Inter with an additional match played, meaning the incident could wind up contributing to the title chase.

AC Milan play Juventus and Inter in their next two league matches during a crucial stretch of the campaign.

