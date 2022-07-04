PUMA take it back to basics for reigning champions...

After winning Serie A for the first time in 11 years in a kit with variable stripes, PUMA and AC Milan have released a more traditional design for 22-23.

AC Milan

The design is kept simple with a bold black base framing the red and black stripes, the Italian flag's tricolour features on the sleeves and the Milan coat of arms on the upper back of the shirt.



The men's and women's team will again wear the same shirt with different sponsors, and we can't wait to see what they have in store for the second and third kits.

AC Milan 2022-23 home kit price & how to buy

The AC Milan 2022-23 home kit is available to buy right now on the AC Milan store and will be available to buy soon from Puma. Here's a look at all the items available:

Men's AC Milan 2022-23 home shirt

Puma

Get it from Puma for £70.00

Women's AC Milan 2022-23 home shirt

Puma

Get it from Puma for £70.00

AC Milan 2022-23 mini home kit

Puma

Get it from Puma for £50.00

Shop the entire AC Milan 2022-23 home collection here.

