Aaron Ramsdale isn't going anywhere! Arsenal give goalkeeper new contract with USMNT's Matt Turner stuck as second-fiddle

Aaron Ramsdale says he is "buzzing" after signing a new Arsenal contract and has set his sights on landing another new deal further down the line.

Has started every PL game this season

Regular in England squad

USMNT goalkeeper Turner stuck behind him

WHAT HAPPENED? The Gunners announced on Thursday afternoon that their keeper, who is currently keeping USMNT No.1 Matt Turner out of the side, had put pen to paper on a long-term extension.

And speaking about his new deal, which runs until 2016 and includes the option of a further 12 months, Ramsdale couldn’t hide his delight at being handed fresh terms just two years after arriving in north London from Sheffield United.

WHAT THEY SAID?: “It’s a huge amount of pride,” he said. “It's something you work for. It doesn't matter if you've been at the club for a month or for four years, you always want to get the next one and push on with the team.

“To get it after two years, I'm buzzing. It just means I can concentrate and keep my head down, and hopefully after a few more years I'll get another one and carry on living the dream at the football club.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Commenting on Ramsdale’s new contract, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said: “We’re all so happy. The way Aaron has developed over the past two years has been exceptional, with his performances, contribution and overall adaptation to the club.

"It’s great that we’re continuing to build our future with our biggest talents in our young squad. We’re all looking forward to enjoying many more years of Aaron the player and the person at the football club.”

AND WHAT'S MORE: Turner has previously said he didn't come to Arsenal to be a backup, but given Ramsdale's new contract, he could struggle to ever break into Arteta's first-choice team.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR RAMSDALE? Arsenal's No.1 will be in action on Saturday evening when the Gunners take on Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.