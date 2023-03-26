'A joy to work with' - England hero Bukayo Saka hailed by Gareth Southgate

Gareth Southgate declared Bukayo Saka "a joy to work with" after the winger inspired England to a 2-0 win against Ukraine on Sunday.

England top Group C with two wins from two

Saka scored one and set up the other against Ukraine

Saka has now scored eight England goals

WHAT HAPPENED? Saka set up the opening goal for Harry Kane before scoring the second himself at Wembley, bending a wonderful curling effort into the top corner from 20 yards.

The Arsenal winger was named man of the match after the win, which maintained England’s 100 per cent start to their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign.

WHAT THEY SAID: And speaking after the victory, the Three Lions boss was full of praise for his 21-year-old forward.

“When he’s in front of goal now he plays with real belief,” said Southgate. “That’s evident with his club and it’s evident with the games for us.

“You’re expecting him to score now when he goes through. I think that’s been a mentality shift as much as it’s anything technical. I think he knows to be a really top wide player he needs goals and assists and without doubt he’s delivered that this season.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pushed further on Saka’s progress for club and country, Southgate added: “His hunger, his humility is what’s got him on a good path. He has all the attributes to continue to improve and learn because that’s how he’s wired and I don’t see that changing with how he is and with how his family are.

“I’m not going to get drawn in to where he sits in world football because that would then start to put us in danger of doing all the things that we shouldn’t be doing with him. But he’s progressing brilliantly, he’s a joy to work with and we should leave it at that.”

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR SAKA? The Arsenal winger will now return to his club ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash with Leeds United.