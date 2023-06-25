'A big hug!!!' - Lionel Messi & Antonela Roccuzzo post family pictures after Inter Miami star jets off to Rosario to celebrate 36th birthday

Leo Messi shares a beautiful picture as he celebrates his 36th birthday in Rosario with his family.

Messi posts a heartwarming photo with his family

La Pulga was seen celebrating his 36th birthday in Rosario

Messi will look to take the MLS to new heights after signing for Inter Miami

WHAT HAPPENED? The 2022 World Cup winner jetted off to Rosaria to celebrate his 36th birthday with his family as he posted a beautiful picture of himself, his wife, and his three kids on Instagram. Messi recently signed for Inter Miami after a staggering career in Europe and he'll now be vying to add a feather to what has been a scintillating career for the Argentine forward. The veteran thanked his fans for the heartfelt wishes and suggested that he was very happy to be able to celebrate this occasion with his loved ones.

THE GOSSIP: Recent reports from the Daily Mirror have suggested that the Argentine star could take a one-year break from international football to adjust to his new life in Miami with his family. La Pulga will feature in the MLS from next season and has relayed his intention of taking a break to Argentine coach Lionel Scaloni. Although it came as a surprise to La Albiceleste's hierarchy, they are willing to grant their magician relief from international duty.

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? Messi will now switch his attention to playing in the MLS for David Beckham's side and help nurture football in the United States of America. A marquee signing for the MLS, Messi's addition could be the start of new things to come for football in the country.