Will Wrexham lose Tom O'Connor to a Championship club? Phil Parkinson speaks out on transfer rumours

WHAT HAPPENED? Wrexham midfielder O'Connor looks set to stay at the club for the time being after Parkinson revealed there has been no firm transfer interest in the Irishman. North Wales Live reported there have been rumours on social media about interest from Championship clubs in the 24-year-old but the Wrexham boss has dismissed such speculation.

WHAT THEY SAID: Parkinson, who led the Welsh side into League Two after winning the National League last season, said on the O'Connor rumours: "We haven't had any calls at all, nothing to report there." However, he did say that Wrexham, who are owned by Hollywood actors Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds, are looking at a number of transfer recruits this summer, so long as they "add value" to the squad they have.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: O'Connor is an important member of the Red Dragons' squad, having made 29 appearances in all competitions last season. The former Burton Albion man, who was hampered by injuries in 2022/23, still has two years left on his contract at the Racecourse. So if he does leave, he will not go on the cheap.

WHAT NEXT? Wrexham are gearing up for their first season in the Football League in 15 years following their National League triumph in May. They will be preparing in style, with a summer tour of the United States scheduled that will see them take on Chelsea, the LA Galaxy and Manchester United.