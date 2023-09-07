Mary Earps' replacement? Man Utd in talks with OL Reign over deal for Phallon Tullis-Joyce amid Arsenal bid for England goalkeeper

Manchester United are in talks to sign a new goalkeeper amid Arsenal's interest in signing England star Mary Earps.

United in talks to sign new goalkeeper

Two Arsenal bids for Earps rejected

Earps has one year left on contract

WHAT HAPPENED? United are in talks with OL Reign over a potential deal for goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce, although no agreement has been reached with the NWSL side. The American could be a replacement for Mary Earps, who is wanted by Arsenal.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: According to the Daily Mail, United have rejected two bids from Arsenal for Earps this summer, believed to be worth more than the current world record £100,000 fee paid for a female goalkeeper. United triggered a one-year extension in Earps' contract to keep her at the club this summer, but the 30-year-old, who was superb for the Lionesses as they reached the World Cup final, is yet to pen a new deal.

WHAT NEXT FOR EARPS?: Earps' future is both uncertain and fascinating. The goalkeeper has remained tight-lipped about the subject and is clearly in no rush to commit her future to United. With deadline day of the women's transfer window set for September 14, United have one more week to decide whether to sell up or risk losing Earps for free next summer.