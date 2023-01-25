'Once a red always a red!' - Chicharito reflects on Man Utd memories in reunion with Rooney

Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez reunited with ex-Manchester United teammate Wayne Rooney as the Mexican star reflected on their time at Old Trafford.

Ex-Man Utd teammates reunite in LA

Won two Premier League titles at Old Trafford

Both currently in MLS

WHAT HAPPENED? Hernandez and Rooney are both now in MLS, with the former being a player and the latter the head coach of D.C. United.

The two recently met up in Los Angeles, with Chicharito taking a selfie with his former teammate.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It's great to see you again after all this time," Hernandez wrote. "Thanks for all the memories we shared on and off the field. Wish you nothing but the best!"Once a red always a red!"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The two were teammates at Old Trafford from 2010-16, with the duo winning the Premier League title in 2010-11 and 2012-13. Rooney and Hernandez also both started in the 2011 Champions League final, which Man Utd lost to Barcelona 3-1.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR HERNANDEZ AND ROONEY? The two will be looking ahead to the MLS season on February 25, with the LA Galaxy facing LAFC while D.C. United play host to Toronto FC.