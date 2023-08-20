Kevin de Bruyne successor? Man City exploring deal to sign Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen

Manchester City are reportedly interested in signing Bayer Leverkusen wonderkid Florian Wirtz.

City interested in Wirtz

German wonderkid could be De Bruyne successor

KDB out injured for five months

WHAT HAPPENED? As reported by Relevo journalist Matteo Moretto, City have "inquired about the situation" of Wirtz. The 20-year-old midfielder is understood to be keen to work with Guardiola, but a move for him would not be easy to pull off.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Following confirmation that Kevin de Bruyne will be out of action for up to five months with a serious hamstring injury, City are stepping up their search for a new attacking midfielder.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Wirtz is one of the young gems of European football and could be De Bruyne's long-term successor. He's versatile too, so could be a decent replacement for departed right winger Riyad Mahrez, were he to be needed on the right flank.

Article continues below

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR WIRTZ AND CITY?: City won't find it easy to prise Wirtz away from Leverkusen as he has four years left on his contract. The treble-winners are confident of signing winger Jeremey Doku from Stade Rennes but would like to bring in another attacking option.