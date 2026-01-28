Barcelona will face off with FC Copenhagen, needing a win in order to have any realistic chance of finishing in the top eight for automatic qualification to the Round of 16.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Barcelona vs FC Copenhagen, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Barcelona vs FC Copenhagen kick-off time

Champions League - Champions League Spotify Camp Nou

Barcelona vs Copenhagen will kick off on 28 Jan 2026 at 15:00 EST and 20:00 GMT.

Match preview

Barcelona, who have won each of their last two matches, enter this crucial game in ninth place in the league phase standings with 13 points from seven matches. A draw or loss would almost certainly leave the Spanish giants outside the top eight, forcing them into the knockout playoff round. Barca are boasting an impeccable home record of 10 consecutive wins and they will be confident of making it 11 victories in a row against their Danish visitors.

Copenhagen, on the other hand, are in 26th place with eight points and they need a win and favourable results elsewhere to have any shot at a playoff spot. A loss would end their European campaign. The Lions are undefeated in their last two competitive matches and they will be hoping to cause an upset at Spotify Camp Nou.

Injury news & key stats

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong is suspended, while Pedri, Gavi, and Andreas Christensen are out injured. Ferran Torres is also an injury doubt.

Meanwhile, Copenhagen star Thomas Delaney is suspended, while Magnus Mattsson and Rodrigo Huescas are injured and unavailable.

Barcelona and Copenhagen have met only twice in competitive history, both in the 2010/11 Champions League group stage.

Barcelona won 2-0 at home (thanks to Lionel Messi's brace) and drew 1-1 away in Copenhagen.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

BAR Last 2 matches FCK 1 Win 1 Draw 0 Wins FC Copenhagen 1 - 1 Barcelona

Barcelona 2 - 0 FC Copenhagen 3 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 0/2 Both teams scored 1/2

Standings

