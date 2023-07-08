Bid incoming! Bayern Munich set to make new and improved £70m offer for Harry Kane

Bayern Munich are readying a fresh £70m offer for Tottenham striker Harry Kane.

Bayern to offer £70m for Kane

Tottenham likely to reject

Kane's contract expires in 2024

WHAT HAPPENED? According to the Daily Mail, Bayern Munich still want Harry Kane and are prepared to lay down a fresh £70 million offer. The Bundesliga champions' opening £56m bid did not meet Spurs' valuation, but even an improved proposal might not be enough to persuade chairman Daniel Levy to sell his star man.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kane is a Spurs legend and one of the best strikers in the world, but at 29 he is still to win a major trophy. That seems unlikely to change if he stays at Spurs, so he might have to seek pastures new if he wants to win silverware before he hangs up his boots.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The Tottenham striker wanted to move in 2021 when he asked to join Manchester City, but Pep Guardiola's side did not meet Levy's hefty asking price. Now with one year left on his contract, Spurs could be forced into accepting a bid or risk losing Kane for nothing in 2024.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

(C)GettyImages

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR KANE? Kane now finds himself in a state of limbo, with Spurs set to embark on their pre-season tour of Australia, Thailand and Singapore on Friday.