'Free Hakim' - Aubameyang takes swipe at Chelsea in Instagram story as Ziyech joins Galatasaray

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has taken a swipe at former club Chelsea after Hakim Ziyech completed his move to Galatasaray.

Aubameyang makes Chelsea dig

Ziyech joins Galatasaray

Two previous moves fell through

WHAT HAPPENED? Ziyech finally left Chelsea this week after two previous attempts fell through. Aubameyang - who left Chelsea from Marseille this summer - took to Instagram to congratulate his former teammate on his loan move to Galatasaray. However, he didn't miss the chance to make a dig at his former club.

Instagram

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ziyech's proposed move to Paris Saint-Germain in January fell through when Chelsea failed to submit the correct paperwork on time. Six months later, Chelsea's plan to sell the winger to Al-Nassr was scuppered when the Saudi club changed their offer to the player.

WHAT NEXT FOR ZIYECH? Ziyech was introduced to Galatasaray supporters after his new club beat Trabzonspor 2-0 on Saturday. The Turkish giants will pay a £3 million ($3.8m) loan fee, and will be able to make the move permanent next summer for an additional £2.4m ($2.85m).

Who will win the Premier League title this season? Manchester City

Arsenal

Manchester United

Liverpool

Chelsea

Other 13753 Votes Thanks for voting. Results will be shared soon. Who will win the Premier League title this season? 46% Manchester City

16% Arsenal

13% Manchester United

10% Liverpool

9% Chelsea

7% Other 13753 Votes