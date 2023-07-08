Watch out Inter! Juventus holds talks with Chelsea over move for Romelu Lukaku

Juventus look set to rival Inter for Romelu Lukaku after holding talks with Chelsea over a potential transfer.

WHAT HAPPENED? Belgian striker Lukaku spent last season on loan at Champions League finalists Inter Milan after falling out of favour at Chelsea, but he could turn out for Serie A rivals Juventus next season.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Inter want to keep the striker and Lukaku himself is keen to stay in Italy, but the San Siro club are yet to make a satisfactory offer for him. Chelsea signed Lukaku from Inter for £97.5m in 2021, so will be keen to try and recoup as much of that fee as possible.

AND WHAT'S MORE: According to Sky Sports, Inter would need to raise funds through player sales in order to afford to sign Lukaku on a permanent basis. Saudi Pro League side side Al Hilal are also interested in the player, but it's Juventus who are attempting to hijack Inter's efforts after holding talks with the Blues regarding a potential move.

WHAT NEXT FOR Lukaku? In the meantime, new Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino confirmed that Lukaku will report for pre-season training with his parent club on July 12 or 13.