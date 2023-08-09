13-years-old! Sacramento Republic sign Da’vian Kimbrough to make him the youngest professional soccer player in U.S. history

Da'vian Kimbrough, at just 13 years old, has become the youngest professional soccer player in U.S. history after being signed by Sacramento Republic.

Kimbrough signs with Sacramento Republic

He is just over 13 years old

Sets U.S. record as the youngest pro athlete

WHAT HAPPENED? The USL Championship side made a groundbreaking move by handing 13-year-old Kimbrough a professional contract. This landmark decision sets a new record in U.S. sports history, with Kimbrough reportedly becoming the youngest professional athlete. At just 13-years five months and 13 days old, the forward's achievement surpasses previous records held by Maximo Carrizo and Melanie Barcenas in MLS and NWSL, respectively.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kimbrough's remarkable journey began when he joined Sacramento’s youth academy at the age of 11 in 2021. Rising through the ranks, he debuted with the U-13 team and displayed his extraordinary skills by scoring 27 goals in 31 games while playing up a level. In the subsequent season, he continued to excel, netting an impressive 34 goals across 50 appearances with the U-14s and U-15s in MLS Next competitions.

WHAT THEY SAID?: “Da’vian’s journey with Republic FC is just beginning. He is a remarkable talent who has committed to his dream of becoming an elite player, from competing with players in older age groups and thriving at top competitions, to stepping on to the first team training grounds,” said Sacramento Republic FC president and general manager Todd Dunivant.

Article continues below

“We are honored that the Kimbrough family and Da’vian have chosen Republic FC to support his professional pathway, and we look forward to taking the next steps together.”

DID YOU KNOW? In June, Kimbrough attracted attention as a guest player for the New York Red Bulls Academy in the Bassevelde U-13 Cup held in Belgium. The tournament featured youth teams from top European clubs. His stellar performance included scoring six goals, contributing to the Red Bulls' victory in the competition, and earning the tournament's MVP award.

IN ONE PHOTO:

WHAT NEXT? Kimbrough's training schedule will be tailored and overseen by the club's sports medicine staff in consultation with his family and following USL safeguarding guidelines. With a focus on his development, he will balance his training regimen with continued education and might join Sacramento's education partner, Elk Grove Charter School. The teenager is reportedly eyeing a move to Europe when he is ready rather than joining MLS.