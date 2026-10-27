'A mistake' forgiven! Granit Xhaka and Breel Embolo cleared to return to Switzerland squad after fake Covid certificate scandal

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Switzerland have officially welcomed Granit Xhaka and Breel Embolo back into the national team setup following a controversial investigation into forged COVID-19 vaccination documents. The pair were sidelined during recent international windows as the Swiss Football Association (SFV) scrutinized their actions from 2022.

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Investigation concludes with squad reinstatement

The Swiss Football Association has confirmed that both Xhaka and Embolo are available for selection once again starting in November. This decision follows a comprehensive probe into the acquisition of fraudulent health documents during the global pandemic. Xhaka, the veteran midfielder, had previously reached an agreement with the SFV to sit out the October Nations League schedule against Scotland, Slovenia, and North Macedonia. This hiatus came after the Sunderland man confessed to obtaining a counterfeit certificate to facilitate his travel and professional competition requirements during 2022.

Atlanta United forward Breel Embolo faced similar disciplinary action, having been omitted from the squad later in September as his involvement in the document case became clear. The SFV released an official statement addressing the resolution of the matter: "The SFV has examined the two cases comprehensively and has come to the conclusion that the return of the players after the conclusion of the legal proceedings and taking into account the sporting consequences (four missed international matches in September and October) is justifiable."

Financial penalties and captaincy confirmation

While both players are free to resume their international careers, the legal fallout has resulted in significant financial repercussions. Both Xhaka and Embolo were handed a suspended fine of 150,000 Swiss francs, which equates to approximately $181,225. This penalty is tied to a probationary period of two years, meaning the players must remain clear of further legal issues to avoid paying the full amount. Xhaka has been vocal in his remorse, publicly taking ownership of his conduct and describing the incident as "a mistake"as he looks to move past the controversy.

Despite the nature of the offense, the SFV has decided that Xhaka will retain the captain’s armband. The association clarified that the ultimate decision regarding the leadership of the squad rests with the players and head coach Murat Yakin. According to ESPN, the manager and his staff were unanimous in their desire for the veteran to continue leading the team on the pitch. This support from within the dressing room was a crucial factor in the federation’s decision to maintain the status quo regarding the captaincy.

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November fixtures and Nations League status

The timing of the reinstatement is vital for Switzerland as they look to secure their position at the top of their Nations League group. National team director Pierluigi Tami expressed confidence in the decision to bring the duo back, stating, "We are convinced that a return to the national team in November is responsible and right," according to Reuters. Coach Yakin also shared his relief at having his full roster available for the final group matches, noting that he was pleased to be able to make selections without any administrative restrictions for the upcoming games.

Switzerland currently occupies the top spot in Group E, sitting on 12 points as they prepare for the decisive November window. They are scheduled to travel to Slovenia on November 13 before returning home to face Scotland three days later in their final group fixture. With Xhaka poised to add to his record-breaking tally of international caps and Embolo ready to bolster the attack, the Swiss will be heavy favorites to maintain their lead.