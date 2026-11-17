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Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has appeared before judges to address a series of damaging allegations surrounding the club’s off-field conduct. The Qatari executive is currently entangled in a complex judicial investigation that sees him acting as both a victim and a potential suspect in different branches of the same case.

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Al-Khelaifi denies involvement in harassment claims

The long-running legal saga surrounding Paris Saint-Germain has taken a new turn as club president Al-Khelaifi provided testimony concerning allegations of a clandestine "digital army." The investigation focuses on whether the club employed a communications agency to create fake social media accounts to target and harass individuals deemed hostile to the Parc des Princes hierarchy.

During his testimony, Al-Khelaifi maintained that he was completely removed from the operational details of such campaigns, asserting that his role did not involve the micro-management of communication strategies or the specific tactics used to defend the club’s reputation.

During the session, the president was asked to clarify his relationship with former communications director Jean-Martial Ribes, who is a central figure in the investigation. Al-Khelaifi explained that while Ribes held a senior position, the daily methods employed by his department were not subject to presidential oversight. "Jean-Martial Ribes is the director of communication of PSG," he said as noted by RMC Sport. "His role is to defend the club in a legal manner. For all the ins and outs, I am not involved in them."

The mechanics of the 'Digital Army'

The investigation into the so-called "digital army" revolves around the period between 2018 and 2020, during which PSG is alleged to have collaborated with an agency. This partnership reportedly involved the creation of automated or fake accounts to protect the club’s interests by "neutralising" critics online.

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When questioned about the financial aspect of these operations, Al-Khelaifi insisted that he did not sign off on the specific contracts or budgets related to these services. He noted that such administrative tasks were outside his remit as president, leaving the responsibility for vendor selection and budget approval to other departments within the organisation.

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Judges also pressed the PSG chief on specific instances of targeted online abuse, including a case involving a supporter who had a physical altercation with Neymar. In that instance, Ribes was allegedly accused of instructing others to "release the wolves" against the individual on social media platforms.

Al-Khelaifi rejected the idea that the club would ever sanction such behaviour, stating to the magistrates, "The PSG, we are a prestigious club, an international brand. We do not stoop to such things," as quoted by Le Parisien. The president's defense rests on the premise that such petty digital raids would be beneath the dignity of a club of PSG's global standing.

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Legal status and future proceedings

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Despite the gravity of the allegations, the investigative judges have currently granted Al-Khelaifi the status of a "assisted witness" rather than a formal suspect. This status suggests that while there is some evidence linking him to the environment of the case, it is not currently sufficient to warrant a full indictment for criminal activity.

This distinction is crucial for the club’s leadership, as it prevents immediate legal repercussions for the president while the broader investigation into former employees continues. The case remains one of several legal headaches for the club, including a separate matter where Al-Khelaifi himself claims to be a victim of attempted blackmail.

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The fallout from this case has already seen several former associates and staff members placed under investigation, including Malik Nait-Liman, a former police officer who served as a supporter liaison. The probe continues to examine the extent to which sensitive information was leaked to benefit the club and the degree of coordination behind the digital campaigns.