AC Milan player ratings vs Inter: Diego Moreira and Christian Pulisic stun rivals in derby masterclass

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AC Milan claimed local bragging rights with a clinical 3-1 victory over Inter at the San Siro. A sensational first-half blitz, powered by Diego Moreira and Christian Pulisic, proved too much for the Nerazzurri to handle.

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AC Milan delivered a tactical masterclass in the Derby della Madonnina, dismantling Inter 3-1 with a high-intensity performance that prioritised verticality and clinical execution. The Rossoneri took immediate control, racing into a two-goal lead within the opening ten minutes, proving their credentials as genuine title contenders under Ruben Amorim.

The first half was defined by Milan's superior transitional play, with Diego Moreira acting as the primary catalyst. Despite Alessandro Bastoni pulling one back for Inter in the 22nd minute, Milan never looked flustered, restoring their two-goal cushion before the break.

The second half was a story of game management; Milan restricted Inter to low-quality chances despite facing 19 shots in total. With seven saves from Mike Maignan and a resilient back three, the Rossoneri ensured that the blue side of Milan had no path back into the contest.

Goalkeeper & Defence

Mike Maignan - 9/10

The French international was the cornerstone of this victory. Faced with eight shots on goal and an expected goals against (xGC) of 1.78, Maignan produced 7 vital saves to preserve the lead. His ability to command his box during Inter's 11 corners was tactically significant, preventing the Nerazzurri from generating second-phase chances. He could do little about Bastoni's header but was flawless otherwise.

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Strahinja Pavlovic - 7/10

Positioned on the left of the back three, Pavlovic was tasked with tracking the runs of Djed Spence and Andy Diouf. He showed great aerial strength and nearly scored himself in the 41st minute with a header that required a save from Martinez. He maintained defensive discipline throughout the ninety minutes.

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Koni De Winter - 8/10

A statistical giant in the defensive third, De Winter led the match with 19 defensive interventions. He won 6 duels and recorded a key tackle, acting as the primary barrier against Marcus Thuram. His positioning was exemplary, constantly sweeping up loose balls and ensuring the central defensive zone remained impenetrable.

Mario Gila - 7/10

Gila rounded out the back three with a solid, no-nonsense performance. He was efficient in his distribution and played a key role in the low block that frustrated Inter in the second half. His communication with De Winter helped Milan weather the storm during Inter's heavy pressure periods.

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Midfield

Diego Moreira - 9.5/10

A truly transformative performance from the right wing-back position. Moreira was the creative hub, recording two assists and scoring a crucial goal in the 43rd minute to make it 3-1. His delivery from wide areas and set-piece threat (including a stinging free-kick in the 43rd minute) kept Inter on the back foot. He was the primary engine behind Milan's counter-attacking threat before being replaced late on.

Luka Modric - 8/10

The veteran midfielder provided the cerebral calm required in a high-intensity derby. Despite Milan having less of the ball, Modric was highly efficient, completing 67 accurate passes from 74 attempts. He dictated the tempo whenever Milan gained possession and helped manage the transitions perfectly before the final whistle.

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Sankhoun Diawara - 7/10

Diawara provided the necessary grit alongside Modric. His role was primarily destructive, breaking up play and shielding the back three. He worked tirelessly to close down Hakan Calhanoglu and Nicolo Barella, ensuring Inter's creative midfielders had minimal time to pick through-balls.

Yunus Musah - 7/10

Musah’s athleticism was vital on the left flank. He tracked back diligently to support Pavlovic and provided an outlet for Maignan’s long distributions. His ability to carry the ball under pressure helped Milan exit their own half during the second-half siege.

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Attack

Christian Pulisic - 8/10

Pulisic set the tone for the entire match with his opportunistic goal in the 4th minute. His movement in the final third was sharp, and he frequently dragged Inter's defenders out of position to create space for Moreira and Rabiot. He was substituted in the 82nd minute after an exhausting shift.

Adrien Rabiot - 8/10

Deployed in an advanced role, Rabiot proved to be a tactical masterstroke. He scored the second goal in the 10th minute and was a constant physical threat in the box during set pieces. His ability to win 1.00 xGOT (expected goals on target) reflected his clinical nature on the day.

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Goncalo Ramos - 6/10

While he didn't get on the scoresheet, Ramos acted as the vital focal point for the attack. He engaged Inter's center-backs, Akanji and Bisseck, allowing Pulisic and Rabiot to operate in the half-spaces. His selfless running was key to the tactical success of the 3-4-2-1 system.

Substitutes & Manager

Alphadjo Cisse - 6/10

Came on in the 82nd minute for Pulisic. Had a late chance in stoppage time but fired his effort off-target. Provided fresh legs to see out the win.

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Ardon Jashari - 6/10

Introduced in the 82nd minute for Musah to shore up the midfield. He stayed disciplined and helped Milan maintain their shape during the final Nerazzurri onslaught.

Davide Bartesaghi - N/A

Came on in the 83rd minute for Diawara. Did not have enough time to significantly impact the match statistics.

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Omari Hutchinson - N/A

Replaced Moreira in the 89th minute to provide late pace on the counter.

Filippo Terracciano - N/A

Replaced Ramos in the 89th minute to add an extra body to the defensive line.

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Ruben Amorim 9/10

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Amorim won the tactical battle against Cristian Chivu decisively. Recognising Inter's strength in possession, he set up a resilient 3-4-2-1 that maximised transitional speed. The decision to start Moreira wide and Rabiot in the advanced pocket yielded three goals in the first half and a famous derby victory.