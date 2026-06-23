Getty Images Sport
Zlatan Ibrahimovic claims Lionel Messi is 'in a category of his own' above Diego Maradona & Pele amid 'amazing' start to Argentina's 2026 World Cup campaign
Argentina captain reaches another historic milestone
Messi added another chapter to his remarkable international career as Argentina secured a 2-0 victory over Austria at the 2026 World Cup. The reigning champions booked their place in the knockout stage thanks to two goals from their captain. The Inter Miami forward endured an early setback when he missed a penalty awarded after a VAR review.
However, Messi responded in trademark fashion, scoring twice to lead Albiceleste to victory. The brace took his World Cup tally to 18 goals, making him the outright leading goalscorer in men’s World Cup history. It also continued his outstanding form after a hat-trick in Argentina’s opening group-stage match against Algeria.
- Getty Images
Ibrahimovic declares the debate finished
Former Barcelona and AC Milan striker Ibrahimovic believes Messi’s latest achievement has settled the long-running debate over the greatest player in football history. He also praised Messi’s consistency across nearly two decades at the highest level.
Speaking to FOX Sports, Ibrahimovic said: "I don’t think there’s any debate left now. When you become the all-time top scorer in World Cup history, win the thing, dominate it across different generations, and keep producing at 38 years of age, what more do people want?
"We spend years comparing him to everyone else, but even the greats before him can’t match the complete body of work. Pele, [Diego] Maradona, [Johan] Cruyff, whoever you want to name, they were all brilliant, but Messi’s numbers, longevity, and trophies put him in a category of his own."
Record-breaking form continues
Messi’s double against Austria followed his hat-trick against Algeria, meaning he has scored five goals in his first two matches of the tournament. Ibrahimovic also offered a light-hearted comparison with his own World Cup record.
"Five goals in two games. I have zero goals in two World Cups," Ibrahimovic added. "So, I’m happy for him, and I hope he continues. His birthday is in a couple of days, so let him enjoy, because we’re all enjoying him by seeing him play so, amazing, just amazing, no words.
"People can talk about Argentina as a collective, their tactics and the way they control games, but there always seems to be one constant when they need something special, Lionel Messi."
- Getty Images Sport
Argentina advances to the knockout stages
Argentina enters their final Group J match against Jordan full of confidence after winning their opening two matches. With their place in the knockout stages already secured, Lionel Scaloni has the opportunity to rotate his squad, although it remains to be seen whether Messi will be rested or continue to lead the team from the start.