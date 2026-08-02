‘They’d already moved on to Zidane’ - Didier Deschamps felt abandoned by French FA during World Cup 2026

The conclusion of Didier Deschamps' historic 14-year reign as France manager was marked by a sense of isolation and bitterness. Despite his unparalleled success, including the 2018 World Cup triumph, Deschamps felt the French Football Federation (FFF) had grown cold toward him during his final tournament in the United States.

Speaking about his decision to step down after the tournament, Deschamps was blunt regarding the pressure he faced. "It's for the good of the French team. To be honest, I didn't make this decision for myself. Because the environment was so unbearable towards me, the French team doesn't deserve that," he stated.

According to the former Marseille coach, the tension reached a breaking point following Les Bleus' elimination from the 2026 World Cup.