'You’re a champion forever' - Here’s what comes next for Rose Lavelle’s Gotham FC and Trinity Rodman’s Washington Spirit after the NWSL final

Was this Trinity Rodman’s last match for the Spirit - and is Gotham’s quiet confidence about to reshape the league? Here’s what comes next for both finalists after a dramatic NWSL final.

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Trinity Rodman’s mermaid hair drew attention, but the real statement on Saturday came from Gotham FC. The New York/New Jersey side quieted doubts with a disciplined, composed performance, capped by Rose Lavelle’s decisive 80th-minute finish. In a match defined by defensive control rather than flair, Gotham’s poise consistently stood out, even as the Spirit produced the flashier moments.

Their mix of belief and smart, efficient soccer ultimately carried them to the title. And, as with any championship, it leaves both teams facing significant questions about what comes next.

For the Spirit, will Rodman stay? Is there pressure on manager Adrián González after questionable late decisions with substitutions? From a squad standpoint, questions will remain on whether the team can keep its midfield together. 

For Gotham, this is a second title in three years, which naturally raises the question: how do they push for a third? The club navigated injuries and setbacks throughout the season, so the challenge now is whether two-time NWSL champion Juan Carlos Amorós can sustain this standard - and keep marquee talents like Jaedyn Shaw in the fold.

    For the second straight year, the Washington Spirit fell short in the NWSL Championship. Last season, Orlando beat them with two late strikes; this time, a single tense moment in a chippy, defensive match denied them another shot at the trophy.

    The Spirit entered the final with everything seemingly aligned: Rodman was off the injury list, Croix Bethune looked back to her dynamic self, and Tara McKeown - fresh off Defender of the Year honors - anchored the back line. But the team lacked its usual attacking spark, and a sloppy transition, compounded by a poor clearance, opened the door for Gotham’s 80th-minute breakthrough.

    "We had a hard time keeping it and being patient in the final third," Rodman said after the match. 

    The Spirit forward admitted she wasn't 100 percent in the Championship match. 

    "As much as I don't want to admit it, I still don't feel like I was my full self tonight, which sucks. I feel like this is the second year I've gone to a final, not feeling myself. So it just makes me sad. But yeah, for me, I was just trying to go out there and do what I could. I definitely underperformed."

    After conceding, Washington struggled to generate urgency. Even with late substitutions injecting some energy, Gotham managed the closing stages and saw out the win. Spirit coach Adrian Gonzalez acknowledged he could have handled Hal Hershfelt's late substitution better. 

    "Obviously took maybe more time than we were expecting, but a player like her, she always wants to play, and I can imagine that in a final you always want to play, and you don't want to get subbed," he explained after the match. 

    "But it is circumstances that we need to learn [from]. But obviously she wanted to be with the team and with that, obviously now we can say that maybe the sub was late but she was trying to push and that's the only reason."

    The loss stings even more for a Spirit side that believed this was their year after last season’s near miss. Fans also wondered whether this might be Rodman’s final appearance for the club amid reports of overseas interest. Rodman said afterward that nothing has been decided.

    "Like I've always said, we're sisters forever," she said. 

    The Spirit still boast a deep roster - Gift Monday, Hal Hershfelt, Aubrey Kingsbury, and others - so the question now is whether they reassess the group or continue building on the core they’ve established.

    Will Rodman stay go or go?

    The question hanging over championship week was whether Trinity Rodman will leave the Spirit after this season. NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman told reporters the league would “fight for her” to stay, while Rodman fielded speculation throughout the week with steady answers like, “I’ve made no decisions.”

    After the match - and the sting of another final loss - Rodman was asked whether the result might influence her choice. She didn’t hesitate: “Every team loses,” she said.

    Rodman has been linked with a potential move to Europe - a shift that could be hard for Washington to counter, especially with the WSL operating without a salary cap. There have also been reports connecting her to a possible move within D.C., with the USL’s D.C. Power seen as an alternative destination. The USL also doesn't have a salary cap. 

    It’s been a rollercoaster season for Rodman, marked by injuries and stops and starts, yet her impact when available has been unmistakable. Even her nine-minute cameo in the semifinal was enough to lift the Spirit’s energy and help push them through.

    Throughout the week - from the NWSL Awards to Media Day to training sessions - Rodman appeared focused and upbeat, fully present with her teammates. But with her contract expiring this offseason, key decisions await.

    Gotham win second NWSL Championship in three years

    With everything on the line - and plenty of setbacks along the way - it would’ve been easy for Gotham to bow out early in the NWSL playoffs. Instead, there was a quiet assurance within the group that they had more to give. Emily Sonnett acknowledged the team knew it played under expectations during the regular season but rallied once they got into the postseason.

    "It wasn't a secret that we underperformed," Sonnett said in an interview with CBS's Good Morning America. "Making the playoffs was definitely that reset moment that this team needed."

    Gotham entered as the eighth seed, but carried an unspoken belief that they could surprise people. They went on to knock out two of the league’s best teams, the Kansas City Current and Orlando Pride, earning a second NWSL Championship appearance in three years. Washington had the better regular-season record and were coming off a finals run of their own, but Gotham were peaking at the right moment. Their late-season addition of Jaedyn Shaw proved pivotal, while the return of Rose Lavelle - plus major contributions from rookies like Lilly Reale, Sarah Schupansky, and Sofia Cook - added balance and depth.

    Head coach Juan Carlos Amorós has now guided Gotham to two titles, a significant achievement and a reflection of the standard he has set. 

    “We worked so hard for this moment,” he said  “To become a champion is the moment the referee blows the whistle. Until that moment, you’re trying to be a champion - and then you’re a champion forever.”

    'We have such a special group'

    Gotham's win can’t be discussed without looking at Lavelle’s overall impact. The U.S. international has been part of plenty of contenders, but an NWSL Championship had always eluded her - until Saturday night at PayPal Park. Her decisive goal sealed Gotham’s second title in three seasons and earned her MVP honors in the process.

    This year marked a long-awaited return for Lavelle, who spent more than a year recovering from ankle surgery. Once she was back, she quickly reestablished herself for both Gotham and the U.S. women’s national team.

    Her impact was immediate. Lavelle brought a creative spark and technical sharpness that both club and country had been missing - and on Saturday, that blend proved to be the difference.

    Lavelle joined Gotham in 2024 after leaving Seattle Reign, arriving alongside U.S. national team teammates Emily Sonnett, Crystal Dunn, and Tierna Davidson. She has settled quickly with the Bats and often highlights the collective effort behind their postseason run.
    "We have such a special group, and I'm so excited to be able to win this with them." She said. 

    With an established core, led by Lavalle, the future looks bright in the New York metro area for the NWSL side. 

    "The sky's the limit. We can do so much with this group. So, I think we really leaned on that during this playoff run, and it worked out," she told ESPN. 