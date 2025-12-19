Yaya Toure reveals 'bitter rivalry' with brother Kolo as Man City legend claims he was 'better' than former Arsenal defender

The Toures are two of the most beloved players to ever grace the English game, so much so that they are the subject of a popular chant which is not only belted out at football matches across the country, but remains a key fixture at darts tournaments as well.

Following a trophy-laden, three-year period with Spanish giants Barcelona, Yaya sought pastures new by joining City in 2010. And in a remarkable eight-season spell at the Etihad Stadium, he went on to become one of the greatest midfielders in Premier League history, scoring 62 goals in 230 top-flight appearances.

In his greatest individual campaign at City, Yaya scored 20 goals in 35 league games as the club lifted the 2013-14 Premier League title under Manuel Pellegrini’s stewardship. He won six other honours in Manchester, scoring the winner in the 2010-11 FA Cup final against Stoke City at Wembley Stadium.