Yashin Trophy 2024: Emiliano Martinez looks to defend his crown as nominees revealed for Ballon d'Or's best goalkeeper award

Previous winners of the award include Thibaut Courtois and Alisson Becker, but who will claim this year's prize at the ceremony on October 28?

Only one goalkeeper has ever won the Ballon d'Or: Lev Yashin, in 1963. So, in a bid to ensure more shot-stoppers were recognised at their annual ceremonies in Paris, France Football introduced the Yashin Trophy in 2019 to recognise the best goalkeeper from the previous season.

Voted for by past Ballon d'Or winners, previous recipients of the award include Alisson Becker, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Thibaut Courtois and Emiliano Martinez, and it is sure to be hotly-contested again in 2024.

We will have to wait until the Ballon d'Or ceremony on Monday, October 28 to find out the winner, but for now, here is the shortlist of nominees: