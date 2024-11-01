Were Xavi, Gareth Southgate and Thomas Frank really contenders for the Man Utd job? Truth about talks with other bosses revealed as Ruben Amorim takes the reins from sacked Erik ten Hag
The true extent of Manchester United's search to replace Erik ten Hag has been revealed after the Red Devils confirmed Ruben Amorim as their new boss.
- Red Devils search process revealed
- Amorim starts work on November 11
- Ten Hag's position debated weeks earlier