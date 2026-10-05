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Xavi opens the door for Frenkie de Jong's Netherlands return as Barcelona midfielder finally resumes training
Positive recovery signs for De Jong
Xavi has expressed strong optimism regarding the fitness of De Jong, suggesting the midfielder could be ready to represent the Netherlands during the upcoming November international break. The former Ajax star has been out of action since the World Cup, but his recent return to the grass at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper has provided a much-needed lift for both club and country.
Speaking to the media following a 2-1 victory over Serbia, Xavi made it clear that he expects his key personnel to be available for selection soon. "Hopefully we can also make use of players who are now injured in November," he explained. "Frenkie is very important. I have a lot of confidence in him. He is a top player, but let's wait and see how he recovers."
- AFP
Navigating the Nations League campaign
Despite missing their midfield talisman, the Dutch national team has navigated their recent Nations League fixtures with a degree of resilience. The victory against Serbia marked a milestone evening as captain Virgil van Dijk earned his 100th cap for his country. The Liverpool defender led a backline that has faced criticism for its lack of clean sheets, though the result ensured the team remains unbeaten under their new leadership after four matches.
The recent international window saw a mix of results, including draws against Germany and Greece, which has left the Netherlands as joint leaders of their group. While the results have been satisfactory, the tactical fluidity provided by De Jong is seen as the missing piece to transform a functional side into a dominant force. The coaching staff has experimented with various personnel, including Teun Koopmeiners and Tijjani Reijnders, but the return of De Jong remains the primary objective for the next set of fixtures.
Impact of Joshua Zirkzee and emerging talent
In De Jong's absence, other players have stepped up to ensure the Netherlands stay competitive. Joshua Zirkzee proved to be the hero in the recent clash with Serbia, coming off the bench to score the decisive goal. It was a significant moment for the Manchester United striker, marking his second international goal following his previous strike against Bosnia and Herzegovina. His clinical finish demonstrated the growing depth in the Dutch attacking department while the team waits for their midfield to regain its full strength.
The manager has not been afraid to rotate his squad, giving opportunities to younger talents such as Crysencio Summerville, who was a standout performer in the recent win.
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Looking ahead to the November window
The focus now shifts to the medical reports coming out of Barcelona over the next few weeks. De Jong has recently resumed light training sessions, and the Dutch medical team is expected to be in close contact with their counterparts in Spain. The goal is to ensure he has sufficient match rhythm before he is thrust back into the high-intensity environment of international football, where the Netherlands will look to solidify their position at the top of their Nations League group.
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