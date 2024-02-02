Revealed: Xavi threatened to resign if Barcelona sanctioned Ronald Araujo sale to Bayern Munich before announcing exit at end of season

Soham Mukherjee
Ronald Araujo Barcelona 2023-24Getty Images
Xavi HernandezBarcelonaTransfersLaLigaBayern MunichBundesligaRonald AraujoEric DierHarry Kane

Xavi reportedly threatened to resign if Barcelona had sanctioned Ronald Araujo's sale to Bayern Munich before eventually announcing his summer exit.

  • Bayern pushed to get Araujo
  • Xavi insisted on keeping the defender off the market
  • Threatened to quit if he was sold

