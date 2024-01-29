Xavi took the Barcelona job that no one wanted - now he's leaving at the right time

The Blaugrana boss helped the famous club win again against the odds, and can leave Catalunya with a sense of achievement

"I will leave Barcelona in June. We have reached a point of no return. It's time for change. As a Cule, I think that it's time to leave."

Those were the words of Xavi, who on Saturday evening announced his intent to depart Barcelona at the end of the season. It was a dignified statement, a mature sentiment from a club that has been dragged into cheap quips and shameless social media jibes in recent months.

In isolation, this could perceived as cowardly and a premature exit for one of Barcelona's favourite sons. Zoom out, and it all makes a lot of sense; Barcelona are fourth in La Liga, 11 points off the top, out of the cup and facing a tough draw in the Champions League. They won the Spanish top flight for the first time in four years last season, collecting 88 points in doing so. Continue at this rate, and they will end the season with a respectable 80. But for a team that was supposed to kick on, being three losses worse off than the year before is simply too much. Throw in the fact that this is Barcelona - the club of Lionel Messi, Pep Guardiola and Johan Cruyff - and Xavi couldn't keep his job while losing so many games, at least not beyond the end of the campaign.

Article continues below

There is some honour to be found in all of this. Xavi will not be hailed for leaving the club, nor will he be begged to stay. His decision to depart has been begrudgingly accepted by club president Joan Laporta, a conversation that was presumably followed by massive sighs of relief for both parties.

There is a lot of football left to play this season, with plenty of twists and turns to come. But Xavi has negotiated his exit with grace and, after winning a precious La Liga title last year, can depart his dream gig with dignity — even if he should have taken this side so much further.