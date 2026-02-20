Xabi Alonso turns down offer to manage top European club as ex-Real Madrid boss holds out for Liverpool job

Alonso has rejected the opportunity to become Marseille's new manager, turning down an official approach over concerns about the state of the French club, RMC Sport claims. The 44-year-old is back on the market after being sacked by Madrid in early January, ending a turbulent seven-month reign in the Spanish capital.

Marseille, who where looking for a replacement for Roberto De Zerbi following his explosive departure earlier this month, moved quickly for Alonso. However, according to the report, the approach was "immediately" rebuffed. It is understood that the club’s ongoing internal instability was the primary factor for Alonso, who previously enjoyed a highly successful three-year tenure at Bayer Leverkusen.

The rejection comes at a time of mounting speculation regarding a move to Anfield. While Liverpool head coach Slot is not under immediate threat, his side has struggled to replicate the form of his title-winning debut campaign. Despite significant investment in the squad, the Reds currently sit sixth in the Premier League, trailing leaders Arsenal by 16 points.