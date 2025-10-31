Xabi Alonso told he 'has to take action' to stop Vinicius Jr's 'unacceptable and egocentric' behaviour as ex-coach slams Real Madrid star's Clasico dramatics

Vinicius has faced heavy criticism for his explosive reaction to being substituted in the 72nd minute of Sunday's 2-1 win against Barcelona. Alonso withdrew the Brazilian to replace him with compatriot Rodrygo. In response, Vinicius stormed off the pitch, reportedly shouting: "Always me... I'm leaving the team, it's better if I leave, I'm leaving," towards the bench.

He proceeded directly down the tunnel, only to return to the bench several minutes later. He was subsequently booked after the final whistle for his involvement in a post-match confrontation centred around Barcelona's Lamine Yamal.

Former Real Zaragoza coach and Atletico Madrid captain did not hold back in his assessment of the Brazilian's theatrics, insisting the responsibility to manage the star lies firmly with the coach.

"He tests everyone around him every day. For me, it was to be expected; the one who has to take action is the coach," Gabi said on Cadena SER.

"What I detest most in a footballer is the theatrics and grand gestures, being put to the test in public... Whatever you want behind closed doors, no problem."