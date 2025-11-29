Getty Images Sport
Xabi Alonso sends out strong message on Jude Bellingham amid talk Real Madrid superstar is not happy with new manager
Bellingham has been in good goalscoring form following return
Missing a large part of the opening period of the season, Bellingham made his return to La Liga in Real’s 2-0 victory over Espanyol on 20 September, emerging from the substitutes bench as goals from Eder Militao and Kylian Mbappe earned all three points for Alonso’s men.
Former Borussia Dortmund ace Bellingham has since been in good goalscoring form for Los Blancos, scoring the winner in October's Clasico victory over rivals Barcelona before netting a last-gasp equaliser in the 2-2 draw with Elche last weekend.
Report claims England international is frustrated with Alonso
However, while Bellingham has impressed in his first few matches under Alonso’s stewardship, Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo reported earlier in the week that there is believed to be friction between the two. The report claims midfielder Federico Valverde and forwards Rodrygo and Endrick are also unhappy with ex-Bayer Leverkusen boss Alonso, who took over the reins from Carlo Ancelotti in the summer.
Real head coach Alonso insists he has good rapport with Bellingham
But ahead of Real’s trip to Girona in the league on Sunday, Alonso has rubbished talk surrounding his rapport with Bellingham, saying they have "excellent" communication with one another.
When asked if he had any problems with Bellingham, Alonso said: “Absolutely not. I have excellent communication and a very good relationship with Jude. He's a world-class player; he has that drive to improve, learn, and become more efficient with the great potential he has.
“I like players who are curious and proactive enough to come and ask what we can do better. He fits in with different profiles and heights because he's very well-rounded, and we also need to be aware of what's going on around him.”
Ex-Leverkusen boss also defends relationship with Vinicius
It is not the first time Alonso has had to come out and clarify his relationship with a player, having also faced questions over his decision to start Vinicius on the bench for Real’s trip to Elche.
Explaining he and the Brazil international had planned the move before the game, Alonso said after the final whistle: “No, we had discussed it. We talk about it often. He understands; he knew the role he could play. We've done it before, like in Getafe. Today we're not happy, but everyone is eager to get back on track.”
Insisting he and the rest of the Real squad are growing closer, he added: “We haven't fallen apart. We're still competing; the context of each match is different. The result is what matters, and we're aware of that and self-critical. The spirit is good; we have to respond to adversity. This is Real Madrid. We live with criticism; we want to improve.
“The connection is improving; we have more time and interact more, we know each other better. We're all in the same boat, we celebrate victories. We suffer if we don't win. The connection is good. We need to turn this situation around, starting with Athens [against Olympiacos].”
Up next for Real: Alonso's men looking to reclaim top spot at Girona
Real are looking to reclaim top spot in La Liga when they travel to Girona on Sunday. Alonso’s side lost their place at the summit following Barcelona’s 3-1 victory over Alaves at Spotify Camp Nou on Saturday, with midfielder Dani Olmo scoring twice for Hansi Flick’s men.
Warming up for their trip to Girona with a 4-3 win over Olympiacos in the Champions League in midweek, Real are aiming to find form in La Liga after drawing their last two games against Rayo Vallecano and Elche respectively.
Speaking ahead of the Girona match, Alonso said: “The approach and the idea have always been the same. We have had some hiccups, but we're going to correct them to improve. We want to continue being aggressive, proactive, and intense when it comes to recovering. When an organisation falters even slightly, it makes things a bit more difficult. We need organisation, intensity, and the conviction to know how to do it.”
