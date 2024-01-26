Xabi Alonso responds to Liverpool links as Bayer Leverkusen boss refuses to rule out Anfield return to succeed Jurgen Klopp

Xabi Alonso responds to Liverpool links as Bayer Leverkusen boss refuses to rule out Anfield return to succeed Jurgen KloppSoham MukherjeeGetty ImagesXabi AlonsoLiverpoolJuergen KloppTransfersPremier LeagueBayer LeverkusenBundesligaXabi Alonso refused to rule out an Anfield return to succeed the departing Jurgen Klopp while responding to links with the Liverpool managerial role.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowKlopp set to leave Anfield in the summerReds in hunt of a new managerAlonso primed to take charge at Merseyside