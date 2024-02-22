Xabi Alonso(C)Getty Images
Aditya Gokhale

'I'm assuming that right now' - Xabi Alonso discusses future as Bayern battle Liverpool for Bayer Leverkusen coach

Xabi AlonsoLiverpoolPremier LeagueBayern MunichBundesligaBayer LeverkusenTransfers

Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso has issued a response amid reports of interest from Liverpool and Bayern Munich for next season.

  • Xabi Alonso linked with Bayern and Liverpool
  • Wants to focus on Leverkuen's title charge
  • Assuming the he will be a t the club next season

