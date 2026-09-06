Xabi's top gun! Alonso reveals Morgan Rogers was Blues' number one target before Arsenal showdown

Chelsea head to the Emirates Stadium to face London rivals Arsenal on matchday three of the Premier League campaign. Both sides enter the fixture with 100 per cent records after securing two consecutive victories to begin the season.

Mikel Arteta's hosts have kept back-to-back clean sheets, while Chelsea look to make a major statement under new head coach Xabi Alonso.

The short trip across London offers Alonso's reshaped squad an early opportunity to test their title credentials against established opposition.